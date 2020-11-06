State govt.’s 2BHK project at Kollur bags national award

HYDERABAD

15,660 dwelling units are under construction there

The double-bedroom project of the Telangana government at Kollur near Ramachandrapuram has won the HUDCO award for Best Practices at the national level.

A statement from the GHMC informed that the award, which comes with a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, was presented to Officer on Special Duty (Housing)-GHMC, Suresh Kumar at a programme on Friday.

A total of 15,660 dwelling units are under construction across 144 acres at the Kollur site, as part of the Dignity Housing programme of the government, at a cost of ₹1,408 crore.

The houses in towers of stilt plus nine, stilt plus 10 and stilt plus 11 floors, are 95% complete. Infrastructure-wise, it is is 80% done.

The complex is equipped with modern facilities such as fire-fighting equipment, elevators and power backup. CC roads, stormwater drains, piped water supply, underground drainage, sewage treatment plant, underground cabling, and streetlighting form part of the civic infrastructure, apart from commercial complexes at three locations.

Besides, space is allocated for social infrastructure such as parks, playgrounds, open-air gyms, multipurpose ground, open air auditorium, schools, anganwadi centres, public utilities, religious places of worship, burial/cremation facilities, the statement said.