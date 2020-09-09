State govt. to soon take up comprehensive land survey

HYDERABAD

09 September 2020 23:31 IST

To cover every inch of land to prepare digitised map of Telangana

The State government has decided to take up a comprehensive land survey covering every inch of available land across the State.

The survey has been contemplated to prepare a digitised map of the State covering every nook and corner. For the first time, the government has decided to conduct the exercise using the latest technologies so that latitudinal and longitudinal coordinates are given to all the survey numbers and the lands located in them.

Announcing this in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the survey had been planned as part of efforts to ensure that complaints like land encroachments are done away with for ever and the common man is protected from land sharks and land mafias.

“We are bringing an IT-based alternative to the existing systems to make the system corruption-free and transparent,” he said.

The survey comes in light of the government’s decision to launch Dharani portal, the one-stop solution for land related issues. The portal, according to the Chief Minister, is under trial and testing stage and the government has put in place all the necessary equipment including computers at different levels of administration.

The portal had been divided into two categories – agriculture and non-agriculture – and it could be accessed from anywhere by those interested. People could get the entire information pertaining to a particular land, including the encumbrance certificates and the latest mutations. “Copies of the land documents can be downloaded from anywhere. The data cannot however be tinkered with,” he asserted.

The portal is being designed in such a manner that the data can be stored in multiple servers at multiple locations, including some outside the State. “This will act as a back-up mechanism as part of disaster management plan,” he said. In addition, the details of the prohibited lands, including those of the State and Central governments, would be hosted on the portal which would be equipped with auto-lock feature.

“Whenever any entry is made relating to registration of prohibited lands, the software will reject it,” he said.

The portal is designed for maintenance of record of rights in electronic form and validating the electronically maintained revenue records in centralised storage devices. Besides ensuring title deed and passbook as title deed cum passbook in electronic form, transactions on the portal would enable automatic acquisition of rights immediately after the transfer of property. This would in turn enable achieving the goals of ease of doing business and ensure accountable responsive administration.