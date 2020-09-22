‘State govt. taking back 8k acres assigned land for Pharma City’

‘TRS removed 2016 GHMC election manifesto from its website’

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that the State government is acting like a land broker in the matter of land acquisition for Pharma City by snatching it from the poor to give it to multinational companies.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said instead of distributing land to the landless dalit families at three acres per family as promised in 2014, the TRS government is snatching the assigned land given to dalit communities by the previous governments in the name of Pharma City. A total of nearly 8,000 acres of assigned lands were taken back from dalit, tribal and other small and marginal farmers for the project, he alleged. Although one could support the government acts of land acquisition for public interests – for projects such as Srisailam and Nagarjunsagar or industrial units of BHEL and ECIL, taking lands for highly-polluting pharmaceutical companies is a crime, he said.

Giving village-wise details of assigned lands being taken back, Mr. Vikramarka said they are being resumed in villages - Medipally - 1,848 acres, Nanaknagar - 92 acres, Thatiparthi - 752 acres, Kurumidda - 1,229 acres, Mucherla - 2,387 acres, Mirkhanpet - 1,083 acres and Pyramguda - 515 acres.

Besides, another 8,000 acres lands of other small and marginal farmers are being acquired forcibly at six of the seven villages, the CLP leader said, and sought to know whether statehood for Telangana was achieved for social justice or for giving away lands to multinational companies. By paying ₹8 lakh per acre to farmers, the government plans to sell the land at ₹1.5 crore per acre, he alleged.

2BHK houses

On the double-bedroom houses, the CLP leader said against the statement of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the Assembly that 2.6 lakh houses would be built in GHMC limits, the government had so far constructed only 3,428 houses.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav had shown only 3,428 houses out of one-lakh houses promised by another Minister K.T. Rama Rao. He also criticised TRS for removing the 2016 GHMC election manifesto from its website.