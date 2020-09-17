State govt. rejects Centre’s options on GST compensation

HYDERABAD

17 September 2020 22:45 IST

Seven other States too reject the options presented by Union Finance Minister

The State government is learnt to have rejected the two options suggested by the Central government related to payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation due from the Centre.

The government is learnt to have addressed a communication to the Centre in this direction. Going by the data available, seven other States - Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry - are among the States which rejected the two options presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman relating to the GST compensation.

The Centre calculated that the compensation required by the States in the current financial year would be ₹3 lakh crore of which ₹65,000 crore was expected to be met from the cess levied, taking the total estimated shortfall to ₹ 2.35 lakh crore. Of this, ₹97,000 crore was on account of GST shortfall while the rest due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

Advertising

Advertising

The Centre last month asked the States to borrow the compensation amount arising from implementation of the GST amounting to ₹97,000 crore or the entire shortfall of ₹2.35 lakh crore. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao however opposed the Centre’s offer. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 1, the Chief Minister wanted the decision asking the States to meet the shortfall in the compensation through borrowings to be reversed.

Instead, the Centre could borrow the entire shortfall amount based on the strengths of the receipts into the cess amount. The entire debt servicing, both principal and interest, could be paid from the cess collected for such an extended period beyond 2022 as the GST Council might decide, he said in his letter. Stressing the need for maintaining the tradition of unanimous decisions by the GST Council in the future, he hoped that the concerns expressed by the State would be taken on board and the alternative suggested would be examined positively.