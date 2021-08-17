‘State govt. owes ₹2,000 cr. dues to SHG women’

Member of Parliament N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday alleged that the State government is deceiving women in self-help groups by not releasing dues of interest-free loans to them. Addressing local leaders at the mandal parishad general body meet in Vemulapally of Miryalaguda, he said the government owes dues of over ₹2,000 cr. to SHGs in the State and called it an unfortunate situation. Village sarpanches and MPTCs brought to the notice of the senior leader that fair price shops, under the public distribution system, are distributing mixed rice – coarse and fine – to white ration card holders. Mr. Reddy acknowledging grievances of Anganwadi workers said he would demand the State government to distribute only fine variety rice for mother and childcare through anganwadis.

Reiterating that online learning system in mandals and villages has been of poor quality, he said the corrective measure is of immediately re-opening of schools.