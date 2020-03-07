State govt. fights infodemic spawned by virus

Hyderabad

07 March 2020 00:39 IST

Health department pushing detailed information before unverified reports spread through social media

“The privacy of the patient is very important and should not be violated. A policy decision has to be taken to breach that,” says Dr. P. Nagabhushana Rao, as a scare about COVID-19 infection in a patient emptied out a neighbourhood in Secunderabad.

“There is no harm in people knowing information about an infected individual as there is no stigma attached to the illness which is just a flu that anyone can catch,” says M. Sujatha Rao, former Health and Family Welfare secretary.

As the nation grapples with the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, social media has once again become a trigger for panic, raising questions about information. “Health emergencies should be treated with sensitivity. In 2003, when a large number of children died due to outbreak of encephalitis in Karimnagar, we were advised not to wear masks so as not to trigger panic. But we took people into confidence and controlled the disease within a few days. We need to handle this without creating sensation,” says Dr. Rao.

On Wednesday afternoon, as an email from an IT company in Hyderabad about a ‘confirmed case of coronavirus (Covid 19)’ became viral, a wave of fear and foreboding rippled through the city. Later, State officials asked the media not to reveal the identity of the patients. In the end, the virology test of the patient turned out to be negative.

“We need to do extensive contact tracing by ensuring that there is no irrational fear. We don’t have to reveal the name of the patient but sufficient information to trace all contacts so that they can be quarantined, given early treatment and counselling,” says Ms. Rao, who has worked on creating protocols and systems for National AIDS Control Organisation.

The National Institute of Epidemiology has a protocol: “Search for cases within the time and space limits of the case definition. Compile and update a line listing of cases. For each case, document at least the date of onset, age, sex, the zone of residence and the outcome.”

The Telangana government is proactively pushing detailed information even before unverified reports spreads through social media. The daily bulletins of Health Medical and Family Welfare Department has details ranging from the total number of suspects to people in home isolation and those in hospital isolation as well as the number of samples tested. For a change, the Health Department seems to be winning the battle against unverified information.