State govt. blamed for vacancies in varsities

Hyderabad

11 January 2021 23:49 IST

‘Universities are losing grants and accreditation’

Universities in Telangana are without vice-chancellors for the last 18 months while thousands of vacancies are combinedly damaging the image of the varsities while academics are severely hit due to the indifferent attitude of the Telangana government, charged speakers at a roundtable.

The meeting, organised by the Osmania University Teachers Association (OUTA), was attended by N. Ramchander Rao, MLC from BJP, Dasoju Sravan Kumar, AICC spokesperson, Prof. B. Bucha Reddy, former chairman, Federation of University Teachers Association, Prof. D. Manohar Rao, chairman, Telangana State Retired Teachers Association, Prof. G. Laxman, Prof. Battu Satyanarayana, former president, OUTA., among others -- expressed their concern over the pathetic situation in universities.

In-charge V-Cs

They said 13 out of 15 universities in Telangana are functioning with IAS officers as in-charge vice-chancellors since July 2019 and the government has not bothered to appoint regular vice-chancellors due to which varsities were losing grants and accreditation.

The huge vacancies are also an impediment in securing the much needed accreditation while students are also losing opportunities in research.

The speakers argued that the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in India was only about 25% and the Government of India in its National Education Policy 2020 recommended increase of GER to 50% by 2030 without compromising quality in view of the global higher education bench marks.

IOE status

Moreover, the Indian government is encouraging universities to compete with top world class universities by awarding Institute of Eminence (IOE) status to 20 universities by providing ₹1,000 crore grant, besides providing RUSA funds to remaining universities for their development and to provide quality education.

But the neglect of varsities in Telangana is negating all these steps taken by the Central government. The State funded universities are on the verge of collapsing and none has imagined such a pathetic situation in the newly formed State.

The Block Grants are not even sufficient to meet the regular salaries of the teaching and non-teaching staff. Paucity of finances is affecting the efficiency and development of the universities, they argued.