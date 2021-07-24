State government to speed up strengthening of medical infra

HYDERABAD

CS asks officials to expedite process of filling vacancies, procuring and positioning other essentials

As part of strengthening the medical infrastructure, the State government has decided to expedite the process of filling vacancies, position adequate stocks of medicine, diagnostic and biomedical equipment, testing kits and others.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting here on Saturday to review the status of medical infrastructure in the State and directed the officials to speed up the process of filling vacant posts besides procuring and positioning other essentials.

Officials of the Medical and Health Department briefed the Chief Secretary about the measures being taken on strengthening the infrastructure. IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Secretaries S.A.M. Rizvi (Health), Rahul Bojja (Disaster Management), Ronald Rose (Finance), Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao, Director of Medical Education D. Ramesh Reddy and Engineer-in-Chief (R&B) I. Ganapathi Reddy were among those who attended the meeting.

Installation of pressure swing adsorption (PSA) technology oxygen generation plants, making all beds in government hospitals into oxygen facility beds, ramping up of additional storage capacity of liquid medical oxygen, increasing paediatric oxygen and ICU beds and strengthening and upgrade of district hospitals were discussed during the meeting.

The Chief Secretary also enquired about the progress in respect of the seven new medical colleges, which were sanctioned recently.

Managing Director of Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation, MD of Industrial Infrastructure Corporation E.V. Narasimha Reddy, Commissioner and Inspector General of Registration and Stamps V. Sheshadri, Officer on Special Duty (Health) to Chief Minister Gangadhar also participated in the meeting.