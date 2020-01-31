State government promises faster building clearances

The State government will soon come out with a policy to ensure building permissions are obtained “without paying a single paisa of bribe” and it will become a model to the nation as TS-iPASS single window industrial policy has become, said Minister for Municipal Administraion & IT K.T. Rama Rao on Friday.

“We will the initiate a self-certification process for building permissions to be obtained in a time-bound fashion. For the next four years, the focus of the government will be on good governance,” he said after launching the three-day ‘CREDAI - Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India - Hyderabad Property Show’ at Hitex, Madhapur.

The government intends to infuse capital to strengthen civic infrastructure and maintain existing ones at a total cost of ₹8,000 crore but at the same time, real estate developers should imbibe “self-regulation” in terms of adhering to rules, regulations, safety standards, workers welfare, pollution control methods and so on.

“The government can regulate strongly by resorting to fines, blacklisting and holding up permissions but we do not want to do that. Just like you have professionalised your association functioning, do the same in construction methods too,” he advised.

Mr. Rao wanted CREDAI to issue guidelines to fellow members on environment-friendly measures of controlling dust, not compromising on workers safety, etc. There is also a need to put thought towards having “aesthetic elevations” rather than constructing drab building blocks.

Attesting that Hyderabad growth will continue for the next two decades or so, he pointed out that global real estate agency, JLL, has ranked it on top in comparison to 130 other cities in terms of socio-economic and growth factors.

The government is also determined to disperse the growth by going for IT parks in Petbasheerabad-Kompalli, electronics manufacturing clusters by prominent Chinese firms and pharma city in the south while three prominent firms have sought permission for building 20 lakh square feet commercial space in Uppal-Nagole area.

New metro route

The Minister disclosed that JBS-MGBS metro line will be launched in 10 days and the next phase will be grounded soon. A Nagole-Falaknuma-Shamshabad metro line is to be developed. He urged builders to look at Tier-2, Tier-3 cities too like Warangal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Khammam and others as IT/ITES firms are setting up campuses there. The government intends to pump in ₹2,500 crore for improving amenities. Mr. Rao called upon CREDAI to consider starting a skill institute in association with National Academy of Construction (NAC) for training youth in construction fields. It should also think of utilising treated sewage water for construction, once more treatment plants are in place. Allowing additional floors for neighbourhood parking and orientation programmes through the fire and disaster response force to deal with fire mishaps and escalator maintenance are under consideration.

Earlier, CREDAI Hyderabad president P. Rama Krishna Rao sought a government policy of living co-spaces in view of demand for housing for single working professionals and assured water supply as is given to the industry.

Excise and Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, CREDAI TS president Ch. Ramachandra Reddy, general secretary V. Rajsekhar Reddy and others spoke.