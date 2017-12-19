State funds for needy increase this Xmas

The State government has distributed an extra 23, 000 gift packets this Christmas compared to the previous year. Christmas budget for this year was ₹15 crore. When the welfare measure started in 2014, the fund cap was ₹10 crore.

On Monday, Telangana government dispatched most of 2.23 lakh gift hampers each of which cost ₹435. Each parcel contains a saree, an unstitched salwar-kameez set and one set of men’s trousers and shirt. In 2016, the State had distributed only 2 lakh such packets, each costing ₹392.

The State has also conducted Christmas feast for the poor in all districts on Monday.

In rural Telangana, biryani and plum cake were distributed at 95 centres. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits 213 feasts were held. The State spent ₹2 lakh on each feast offered in rural districts and ₹1 lakh on each of GHMC locations.

Christmas presents have reached economically backward people from non-Christian households this year, authorities at Minorities Welfare Department said. While some gift parcels were given to the needy through churches, 10,000 were given to the aged people at selected old age homes. Gifts were distributed in orphanages too.

“This year, Telangana State Weavers Cooperative Society offered handloom sarees for free and billed the cost of other two clothing sets. Last year we had called for tenders and private parties had made the gift sets for distribution,” Victor, managing director of Telangana Christian Finance Cooperation, told The Hindu.

Chief Minister’s Christmas feast will be held on December 22.