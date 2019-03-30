State Food Lab painfully understaffed

The State Food Laboratory at Nacharam, the most affordable facility for State agencies and common people alike to get their food samples tested for quality and safety, is tottering under work pressure vis-a-vis grossly insufficient staff.

Pending re-distribution of staff between the two states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh almost five years after the bifurcation, the lab is inundated with samples from both the States.

For sanctioned strength of 102 persons, the lab is now functioning only with 32, eleven among them being clerical and administrative staff.

The top two positions of Chief Public Analyst (head of the department) and Deputy Chief Public Analyst have been vacant for some time. For three sanctioned posts of Senior Scientific Officer, only one has been filled up.

Four among 11 posts of Junior Scientific Officer are lying vacant, while for 24 posts of Junior Analyst, only five are filled up. Food Safety Officers (FSO), essential for ensuring quality of food that is sold outside, can be counted on fingers.

Even the existing staff would be reduced once the re-allocation is done between the two States in the ratio of 58:42, senior officials said.

The lab regularly receives 500 to 600 samples per month from State agencies, organisations, companies and individuals. Among these, the samples brought for testing under the Food Safety Act assume priority, as reports would have to be furnished within 14 days as per the Act.

“We regularly receive samples from our own enforcement staff, besides vigilance task force, civil supplies officials, Excise Department, Railways, and also courts. Police raids were conducted State-wide in 2017 against food adulteration upon instructions from the Chief Minister, and the samples were dumped in the lab. Many samples have perished and we are still conducting tests on the rest,” an official said, on condition of anonymity.

These apart, individuals too bring samples to the lab, as the charges outside are exorbitantly high. For a simple chemical analysis, the lab charges ₹200, while any other private lab would charge ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 per sample.

The recent decision by the Andhra Pradesh government to increase the monthly quota of sample lifting for FSOs has resulted in increased workload, and the staff is working over time, even on Sundays, to finish the work.

Recruitments were last conducted over 12 years ago through the A.P. Public Service Commission. There hasn’t been fresh recruitment since then in either State. Two years ago, a total of 24 new posts were sanctioned, in addition to the existing 102, but they have not been filled up. Later, following the High Court directions, the government sanctioned 23 more posts, of FSOs and Junior Analysts, which too have not been filled up so far.