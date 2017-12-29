Hyderabad

State finance panel comes into being

The State Government has constituted Telangana State Finance Commission and appointed G. Rajesham Goud, former chairperson of Karimnagar Zilla Parishad, as its Chairman.

According to officials, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao singed a file pertaining to the appointment on Friday. He also appointed M. Chenchaih, a retired Zilla Parishad chief executive officer as a member of the Commission.

Mr. Goud is a native of Antargaon village of Jagityal district, while Mr. Chenchaih is from Kottapalli in Ranga Reddy district. It is stated that the Chief Minister has appointed the two to the Commission in view of their rich experience in the administration of Panchayat Raj institutions. Other members of the Commission will be appointed later.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 8:53:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/state-finance-panel-comes-into-being/article22328132.ece

