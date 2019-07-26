Hyderabad

State Finance Commission to meet Central body

The Telangana State Finance Commission will represent to the Central Finance Commission and Union Ministers the need to financially strengthen urban as well as rural local bodies.

The State Finance Commission met here on Friday under the chairmanship of Mr. Rajesham Goud and decided to meet the Central Finance Commission members in New Delhi.

The commission would also hold meetings with Collectors and select ZPTC, MPTC members and sarpanches of Mahabubnagar and Jagityal districts at the zilla parishad offices to discuss financial empowerment of local bodies.

Finance Commission member Chennaiah and Member-Secretary Suresh Chanda attended the meeting.

