State expecting 1 cr. COVID vaccine doses this month: CS

Somesh Kumar inaugurates mega vaccination drive

Telangana is expecting consignment of one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the current month. The government had administered first dose of vaccine to 2.02 crore people till date and three to four lakh people were being given vaccine on a daily basis, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

The State has covered 2.8 crore people through a special vaccination drive, he added.

The Chief Secretary inaugurated a mega vaccination centre set up in association with Care India at Khajaguda sports complex on Tuesday morning. The centre is among the six set up by the government to cover the entire population in a time-bound manner. It will function from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and has special counters for women and the elderly. Adequate doses of Covaxin and Covishield are positioned in the centre.

Mr. Somesh Kumar said arrangements had been made to provide shelter to attendants of patients at all major hospitals from Dasara. Steps had been also taken to cater to food requirements of the attendants. Efforts had been intensified for the construction of four multi super-speciality hospitals around the city and designs of these hospitals were under preparation.

In addition, the State government had taken steps to improve infrastructure at NIMS for developing it as a hospital of international standards.