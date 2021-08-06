State COVID tally up by 577 cases

Two more die; active cases now at 8,674

Spread of novel coronavirus infection in Telangana remains steady with 577 new cases reported during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm on Friday, taking the total number of infected cases to 6,48,388 so far. Two more deaths were also reported during the day, taking their total to 3,819.

According to a bulletin on the status of COVID-19 cases, 645 persons were declared recovered from the virus infection on Friday. With this, the total recoveries stand at 6,35,895. The recovery rate is 98.07% in the State against 97.33% at national level.

Similarly, the case fatality rate in the State is 0.58% against 1.3% at national level. The active cases in the State stood at 8,674 as of Friday evening including 3,814 undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining in home isolation.

The daily positivity rate of infection stood at 0.52% on Friday as 1,11,226 samples were tested. Reports of 1,262 samples were still awaited.

Of the 577 cases reported on Friday, GHMC region reported 79 followed by 66 in Karimangar, 42 in Khammam, 38 in Warangal Urban, 36 in Nalgonda, 34 in Peddapalli, 30 in Medchal-Malkajigiri and 25 each in Rangareddy and Warangal Rural districts.