‘State committed to encourage genuine industries’

Industries and Commerce Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday opined that on the one hand there is a need to reduce the cost of doing business and on the other, while industries are being set up, their impact on the environment must not be overlooked.

Mr. Rao was speaking at the five-year celebrations of TS-iPass. As many as 11,620 industrial enterprises with an investment of ₹ 1.73 lakh crore were given clearances by means of TS-iPass since its inception.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Rao said that cost of doing business and corruption will come down when approvals are given in 15 days. He said that the cost of setting up industries and companies in parks will decrease when these approvals are accorded on time.

Touching upon the impact of industries on environment, Mr. Rao said that while the red carpet is being rolled out for foreign industries, this has to be done in an environment-friendly fashion. He said that the Telangana government is committed to make the city and State pollution-free and steps are being taken to move some industries on 13 already-identified land parcels, with a common effluent treatment plant, outside the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Indicating the State government’s seriousness to encourage genuine industries, he said that land parcels given to those industries which do not generate employment will be taken back.

Mr. Rao said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is desirous of ‘revolutions’ in the fields of food processing so as to create employment, dairy products, an aquaculture and fisheries, and meat production through sheep distribution.

Industries and Commerce Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that in the past, applicants would have to lug documents in suitcases and run from pillar to post for approvals. These approvals would take eight to 10 months. Now, he said, Telangana stands as a role model. Invoking the example of the Lockheed Martin unit, Mr Ranjan said that its Chief Executive Officer mentioned that it was set up in a short time period of just 12 months.

Commissioner of Industries Ahmad Nadeem described TS-iPass as a ‘unique piece of legislation’ which has carved a brand for itself and is closely associated with Telangana. The initiative integrates 27 departments and 35 services. Of the over 11,500 approvals, 8,500 have commenced operations.

In due course of the event, Awards of Excellence were given to best performing districts and departments for TS-iPass implementation.