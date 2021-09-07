‘State BJP a pawn in Delhi’s power play: Cong.

HYDERABAD:

Congress demands ₹10K relief each to every rain/flood-hit family

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has alleged that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were conspiring to obstruct the Congress’ progress in the State and that’s why the BJP’s State unit has become a pawn in the hands of its Delhi leadership.

People were watching how BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was attacking KCR (Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao) and TRS in the State and how the Delhi leadership of BJP was pally with KCR, TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy said adding that it was evident now that Mr. Sanjay would be a political scapegoat in the power game being played by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, considered right-hand man of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and KCR.

Alleging that KCR was friends with BJP to power in the State, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy sought to know how much of funds KCR had secured from the Centre during the last seven years. He demanded that the State government give ₹10,000 relief to every family affected by rains and floods as given in the GHMC for 2019 floods. He also sought a compensation of ₹10,000 per acre to farmers.

Meanwhile, former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar demanded payment of ₹10,000 relief to every rain/flood-hit family as thousands of families were displaced due to flood and inundation.