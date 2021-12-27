State Bank Staff College-Hyderabad celebrates diamond jubilee

Unveiling of plaque, planting of saplings, donation of bus to voluntary organisation marks occasion

A function as part of the diamond jubilee celebrations of State Bank Staff College, Hyderabad, was organised on Monday, in which State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Khara and senior officials participated.

Mr.Khara and the officials recalled the days they spent at the institute and learning on the beautiful, green campus. The event was like a visit to the alma mater, they said.

Unveiling of a plaque, planting of saplings and donation of a bus to Lakshya Sadhana, an organisation working for people with intellectual and developmental disability, marked the function.

The State Bank Staff College, Hyderabad, was established on December 2, 1961, and is a pioneer institution in the country for training officers in the field of banking and finance. It has trained generations of bankers not only within SBI but also from other banks in India and abroad. The institute also conducts training programmes for educational institutions and government officials, SBI-Hyderabad Circle said in a release.

SBI deputy managing directors Om Prakash Mishra and R.Vishwanathan were among those who participated in the programme held on the institute’s premises in Begumpet.