State Archives building a picture of neglect

Chunks of plaster from roof and walls come off

The sprawling Telangana State Archives and Research Institute (TSARI) building in Tarnaka is in a state of disrepair.

On Tuesday, those perusing documents in its record room were in for a shock when chunks and chips of plaster from the roof of the research room came off and fell on the floor and cupboards containing books from the British Raj, barely a few feet from them.

Pointing towards the western portion of the research room, a staffer said, “We are not allowing people to sit on that side of the room because the plaster from the room and wall had come off.” He added that research scholars were encouraged to sit in the row next to the two entrances to the research room.

According to official information, the spacious TSARI building was constructed in 1965 on land belonging to Osmania University. It houses as many as 43 million documents, some of which are from 1403 CE, making this one of the largest collections of records of historical value in the country. The TSARI complex comprises repositories, libraries, and records sections, including one for Mughal records, museums and office rooms, among others.

“The State Archives has a rich history. It sees renowned people and research scholars from universities come here to work on their projects, and stores very important documents. But, the upkeep of the building is poor. Plaster from the walls and roof have chipped off, and the corridors are in bad shape because of this. Plaster from the walls of some others sections too, fell in the past. A few months ago, plaster in one section of the ground floor collapsed,” a worker who did not wish to be identified said.

According to sources, funds for building repairs have not been included in the budgetary allocations. While structural repairs or moving the institute out of the existing building was on the anvil around four years ago, no headway was made. “It will help the institution and people working here if some funds are released soon for the upkeep of the building,” a source said.