State amends FRBM Act

The State government has decided to amend the Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act 2005, enabling it to opt for additional borrowings over and above the limits set under the Act.

The government said there had been an unprecedented impact on the revenues during the current financial year on account of novel coronavirus and the related lockdown at a time when there was requirement of additional resources to meet the unforeseen expenditure in connection with the coronavirus relief operations. There was therefore need to augment the State revenues.

The Central government had allowed additional borrowing of 2% of GSDP over and above the normal limit of 3% during the current financial year subject to carrying out necessary amendments to the Telangana FRBM Act, 2005. The government recalled that due to the shortfall in the devolution of share of Central taxes, the State was allowed an additional borrowing of ₹1,435 crore during the previous financial year over and above the normal deficit level of 3.25% of the GSDP as one-time special dispensation.

The government, accordingly, promulgated an ordinance on Tuesday, enabling it to utilise an additional fiscal deficit of 2% above the permissible limits.