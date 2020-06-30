State amends FRBM Act

The State government has decided to amend the Telangana Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act 2005, enabling it to opt for additional borrowings over and above the limits set under the Act.
The government said there had been an unprecedented impact on the revenues during the current financial year on account of novel coronavirus and the related lockdown at a time when there was requirement of additional resources to meet the unforeseen expenditure in connection with the coronavirus relief operations. There was therefore need to augment the State revenues.
The Central government had allowed additional borrowing of 2% of GSDP over and above the normal limit of 3% during the current financial year subject to carrying out necessary amendments to the Telangana FRBM Act, 2005. The government recalled that due to the shortfall in the devolution of share of Central taxes, the State was allowed an additional borrowing of ₹1,435 crore during the previous financial year over and above the normal deficit level of 3.25% of the GSDP as one-time special dispensation.
The government, accordingly, promulgated an ordinance on Tuesday, enabling it to utilise an additional fiscal deficit of 2% above the permissible limits.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath