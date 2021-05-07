State adds 5,982 cases to COVID tally

HYDERABAD

07 May 2021 20:13 IST

Testing dips too; official bulletin shows higher recoveries

The number of COVID positive cases in Telangana fell below 6,000 on Thursday, for the first time in recent days. According to the media bulletin issued by the State Health department, a total of 5,982 cases were detected on the day as against 6,026 the previous day.

This has resulted in the total number of active positive cases coming down to 73,851 as against 77,127 the day before while there has been a slight reduction in the official death rate with 46 fatalities as compared to 52 the previous day.

However, the number of tests conducted fell to 76,047, although how many of them are gold standard RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen tests was not indicated in the official bulletin released on Friday morning. As many as 79,824 tests had been conducted the previous day.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao informed in the bulletin that the number of recoveries has risen to 9,122 as against 6,551 a day earlier. The total number of those infected from last year has now risen to about 4.82 lakh from 4.76 lakh and consequently, the number of recovered persons has risen to around 4.05 lakh.

The fatality rate across Telangana continues to be about 0.54% less than the national average of 1.1%. The recovery rate of 84.12% is slightly more than the national average of 81.9%.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region continues to lead in the number of positive cases with 1,104 followed by Rangareddy at 443 and Malkajgiri-Medchal at 378.

The other high among the districts with more than 200 cases were from Nalgonda (323), Warangal Urban (321), Karimnagar (263), Nagarkurnool (204) and Siddipet (201). A note of concern for Health authorities is the rising number of cases in the past seven days — Mahbubabad 125 to 129, Nalgonda 231 to 323, Narayanpet 44 to 58, Wanaparthy 103 to 113 and Warangal Urban 208 to 321.

Districts reporting a low count were Mulugu (35), Nirmal (39), Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad (51), Jangoan (53), Jayashankar-Bhupalapally (59) and Kamareddy (66).

Dr Srinivasa Rao has already cautioned that 20-50 years are the susceptible age groups. Hence, they should avoid venturing out unless absolutely necessary. From among the COVID-positive patients, men in the age groups of 21-30 form 13.4% of cases, 14.2% are in the 31-40 age group and 11% are in 41-50 age group. In case of women, it is 8.2%, 7.4% and 6.5%, respectively. Among the positive cases, men constitute 61.5% of cases and women 38.5%. Children less than 10 years and elders above 60 years continue to be vulnerable age groups and are advised not to venture out.