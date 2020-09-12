State adds 2,278 more cases to its COVID tally

Telangana recorded 2,278 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total to 1,54,880. While 62,234 samples were put to test on September 11, results of 2,027 samples are awaited. The death toll reached 950 with 10 more COVID patients succumbing to the infection.
The new 2,278 cases include 331 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, 184 from Rangareddy, 150 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 126 from Nalgonda and 121 from Karimnagar.
Of the total cases detected till September 12, a total of 32,005 were active while 1,21,925 have recovered, apart from the 950 fatalities. The case fatality rate in the State is 0.61% and recovery rate is 78.7%.
In the 42 State government hospitals, 3,528 oxygen beds and 587 ICU beds were vacant. In case of private hospitals, 2,677 oxygen beds and 1,166 ICU beds were available.
