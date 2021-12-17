State adds 181 cases to COVID tally

HYDERABAD

17 December 2021 22:47 IST

Amid a slow increase in Omicron cases, the State logged 181 cases of COVID-19 and one person related to the infection on Friday.

With this, the total deaths on account of COVID touched 4,013 and 3,782 persons were undergoing treatment. There were 217 passengers who arrived from ‘at risk’ countries at the airport here today.

The caseload was the highest in GHMC region with a tally of 84 while Hanamkonda had 14 and Rangareddy 13 positive cases, respectively.

