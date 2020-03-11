Startup rolls out eco-friendly tractor

HYDERABAD

11 March 2020 19:46 IST

Expected to benefit farmers and the agriculture segment

City-based startup Cellestial E-Mobility has rolled out its first prototype electric tractor, which is not only eco-friendly and cost-effective but also gives the same power as that of its diesel counterpart besides selling cheaper by at least ₹1 lakh.

The e-tractor is equipped with features like battery swapping, regenerative braking and also helps power an UPS. The charging mechanism of the Lithium ion battery is through any normal AC outlet with six hours for single phase 16 Amps outlet and can also be charged double quick in two hours with an industrial infrastructure set up.

Talking to the media at the launch on Wednesday, founders Siddhartha Durairajan and Syed Mubasheer said the product, which was under trials for the past four months, will benefit farmers and the agriculture segment in general.

Advertising

Advertising

“E-tractor is zero-emission with its 6HP engine equivalent to 21HP diesel tractor and can be used for horticultural and greenhouse works or for moving goods within factories, warehouses and hauling baggage in airports. It can cover 75 km on a single charge, has maximum power of 18 HP, 53 NM peak torque and can reach a speed of up to 20 kmph,” they said.

The founders claimed that if the average cost of a diesel tractor is about ₹6 lakh, this e-tractor costs ₹5 lakh. Running cost, too, is significantly lower — a conventional 21HP diesel tractor costs about ₹150 per hour whereas the Cellestial E-Mobility tractor will cost ₹20-₹35 an hour. Battery can be swapped after five to eight years.

“We want to bust this myth that electric vehicles are expensive to buy and maintain. We are in a position to make 100 tractors every month and that can be scaled to 200 units. Our target is to build 8,000 tractors in the next three years,” said director-marketing Midhun Kumar.

About 8.78 lakh tractors overall were sold in 2019 and market has sufficient potential for e-tractors with the policy makers too eager to give a fillip to the industry. The firm began operations in May last year with an investment of $200,000 from a Singapore based angel investor and is in talks to raise $6 million to $8 million in the next six months with plans for a light commercial vehicle and an eight-seater on the same platform, they added.