Startup incubator T-Hub unveils Lab32 accelerator cohort with Hexagon

November 08, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Startup incubator T-Hub has launched the 12th cohort of its flagship Lab32 accelerator programme in collaboration with Hexagon, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions.

Applications for the cohort, from startups focused on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Digital Reality, opened on November 8. The cohort will commence in February and run for 100 days.

The market readiness programme will be for minimum viable product stage startups, addressing specific problem statements identified by Hexagon. The LAB32 team will select startups that are MVP-ready and meet eligibility criteria. The selected startups will receive support in the form of go-to-market initiatives, group sessions and one-on-one mentoring sessions, T-Hub said in a release.

Startups can choose to work on one of three specific problem statements such as building digital twins for EV manufacturing, real-time language detection and translation, enabling prescriptive maintenance with AR and VR for process plants.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing startups with the tools they need to thrive and make a meaningful impact on the world,” T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao said.

Senior vice president and head of Hexagon’s R&D Center India Navaneet Mishra said “we are going to help the startups channel their energies and attention towards a precisely defined real-world problem ... support them with cutting-edge technology platforms, mentors to facilitate the co-solutioning and an opportunity to access global customers.”

