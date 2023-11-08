HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Startup incubator T-Hub unveils Lab32 accelerator cohort with Hexagon

November 08, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Startup incubator T-Hub has launched the 12th cohort of its flagship Lab32 accelerator programme in collaboration with Hexagon, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions.

Applications for the cohort, from startups focused on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Digital Reality, opened on November 8. The cohort will commence in February and run for 100 days.

The market readiness programme will be for minimum viable product stage startups, addressing specific problem statements identified by Hexagon. The LAB32 team will select startups that are MVP-ready and meet eligibility criteria. The selected startups will receive support in the form of go-to-market initiatives, group sessions and one-on-one mentoring sessions, T-Hub said in a release.

Startups can choose to work on one of three specific problem statements such as building digital twins for EV manufacturing, real-time language detection and translation, enabling prescriptive maintenance with AR and VR for process plants.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing startups with the tools they need to thrive and make a meaningful impact on the world,” T-Hub CEO M. Srinivas Rao said.

Senior vice president and head of Hexagon’s R&D Center India Navaneet Mishra said “we are going to help the startups channel their energies and attention towards a precisely defined real-world problem ... support them with cutting-edge technology platforms, mentors to facilitate the co-solutioning and an opportunity to access global customers.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.