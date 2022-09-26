Smart calculator for shops

ADVERTISEMENT

A smart calculator that spares shopkeepers the hassle of keeping track of in-store transactions, including income and expenses during a specific period, and which presents an updated statement at the click of a button has been launched by Tohands, a startup supported by Startup India Seed fund and T-Hub.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who unveiled the device on Monday, said “Tohands Smart Calculator is a simple calculator, but has potential of doing the basic accounting with which a small trader or a SME company owner will be at ease. Also from pricing point it is very competitive. But what is heartening is that everything in that device is designed and manufactured in India, very unusual for a hardware product.”

“Happy that T-Hub start-ups are solving real world problems in a very focused manner. I hope this kind of innovation mindset sets in on how you create hardware products also,” he said, adding hardware prototyping facility T-Works will be inaugurated in a couple of months.

Praveen Mishra, Satyam Sahu, Shanmugha Vadivel and Arvind Subramanian are the four entrepreneurs behind Tohands. The startup in a release said its calculator brings in the much-needed transparency in bookkeeping among SMBs, while recording and displaying accurate income and expenses details any time. The device equipped with an alpha numeric keyboard has an internal memory to record up to five lakh transactions and saves details even if not connected to wi-fi. A mobile app forms part of package and users can access the data of the last 90 days from it and download a few reports.

The calculator records every transaction on the mobile app in real time and the shopkeeper can access it at his or her convenience, Mr.Mishra said.