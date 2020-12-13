Starting life afresh in one’s 50s

Travails of settling down again for Erravalli oustees

For Aare Mallesham, the life started anew in his 50s. Everything looked new and he had to live with it.

Mr. Malleshmam never expected that such changes would be forced on him. A native of Erravalli in Kondapaka mandal, he was forced to sell his four acres and his house in the village to the government for the Mallannasagar. Along with others, he sold the land and in the last week of November shifted to Sangapur near Gajwel. After selling his four acres, he received a compensation of ₹24 lakh from the government and was able to buy an acre of land at ₹18 lakh near Cheriyal. Mobilising some funds he constructed a house at Gajwel as well.

“So far the land was kept idle as it was 70 km from here ,” Mr. Mallesham told The Hindu. His son is studying in Iintermediate at Cheriyal. Mallesham family migrated to Gajwel long ago.

Mannem Mahipal Reddy, also a native of Erravalli, has been working at Hyderabad. He sold about eight acres of land and constructed a house at Alwal in the city. His family staying at Erravalli shifted to Sangapur. “Presently, I am allowed to work from home and I am here with my family at the double bedroom house constructed for locals in G+one mode. We were told that we would be allotted house at Mutrajpally. We have to vacate the village then.”