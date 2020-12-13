Starting life afresh in one’s 50s

For Aare Mallesham, the life started anew in his 50s. Everything looked new and he had to live with it.
Mr. Malleshmam never expected that such changes would be forced on him. A native of Erravalli in Kondapaka mandal, he was forced to sell his four acres and his house in the village to the government for the Mallannasagar. Along with others, he sold the land and in the last week of November shifted to Sangapur near Gajwel. After selling his four acres, he received a compensation of ₹24 lakh from the government and was able to buy an acre of land at ₹18 lakh near Cheriyal. Mobilising some funds he constructed a house at Gajwel as well.
“So far the land was kept idle as it was 70 km from here ,” Mr. Mallesham told The Hindu. His son is studying in Iintermediate at Cheriyal. Mallesham family migrated to Gajwel long ago.
Mannem Mahipal Reddy, also a native of Erravalli, has been working at Hyderabad. He sold about eight acres of land and constructed a house at Alwal in the city. His family staying at Erravalli shifted to Sangapur. “Presently, I am allowed to work from home and I am here with my family at the double bedroom house constructed for locals in G+one mode. We were told that we would be allotted house at Mutrajpally. We have to vacate the village then.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath