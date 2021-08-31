Star Air’s thrice-a-week flight to Jamnagar

Star Air’s maiden flight service from Hyderabad to Jamnagar was recently launched from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL). The connection was an ‘UDAN’ initiative to bolster regional connectivity by providing air connectivity to travellers to tier II and tier III cities.

Senior officials from GMR Hyderabad International Airport, along with the Star Air officials and other airport stakeholders, were at the terminal to see off the passengers and crew when Star Air Flight OG 150 departed at 15.20 p.m. and arrived at the Jamnagar airport at 17.20 p.m. Return flight OG149 departs from Jamnagar at 9.15 a.m. and arrives in Hyderabad at 11.30 a.m. Flights will operate between Hyderabad and Jamnagar three times a week — Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday —, said an official spokesperson on Tuesday.

Jamnagar, popularly known as “Jewel of Kathiawar”, is the home of century-old magnificent palaces and beautiful temples. A jewel on the coast of the Gulf of Kutch in Gujrat, the city is embellished with rich culture, beaches, wildlife, marine life and delectable Kathiawar cuisines.

Star Air is the aviation arm of prominent Indian business conglomerate Sanjay Ghodawat Group that has its presence in various business verticals like agro, aviation, mining, realty, retail, FMCG, energy, education, software, and textiles. It offers both scheduled and non-scheduled (charter) flight services at the pan-India level.

“We aim at enhancing regional connectivity and this new air route to Jamnagar will enable more passengers, who waited for the much-needed connectivity, to fly to small towns and cities. We are hopeful Star Air will be received well and look forward to exploring more domestic routes,” said GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker, the release added.