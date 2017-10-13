StanPlus raises $1.1 m

Medical transportation startup StanPlus has raised $ 1.1 million seed funding for a minority stake, which will help it scale-up, a release from the company on Thursday said. The latest round of investment is led by Kstart and co-invested by CM Diamant, a chain of medical centres and hospital in Canada and Africa and INSEAD Angels (Asia).

Co-Founder and CEO Prabhdeep Singh said the investment would be used to “increase our advance-life support fleet and expand across geographies, innovate with cutting-edge technologies and to cover all medical transportation categories in near future.”

StanPlus, which has a fleet of over 300 ambulances, 60 ambulance operators on board, receives on an average 60 calls per day. Fifteen hospitals accounting for 2000 beds exclusively use StanPlus’ ambulance network.