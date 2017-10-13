Hyderabad

StanPlus raises $1.1 m

Medical transportation startup StanPlus has raised $ 1.1 million seed funding for a minority stake, which will help it scale-up, a release from the company on Thursday said. The latest round of investment is led by Kstart and co-invested by CM Diamant, a chain of medical centres and hospital in Canada and Africa and INSEAD Angels (Asia).

Co-Founder and CEO Prabhdeep Singh said the investment would be used to “increase our advance-life support fleet and expand across geographies, innovate with cutting-edge technologies and to cover all medical transportation categories in near future.”

StanPlus, which has a fleet of over 300 ambulances, 60 ambulance operators on board, receives on an average 60 calls per day. Fifteen hospitals accounting for 2000 beds exclusively use StanPlus’ ambulance network.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 5, 2020 12:10:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/stanplus-raises-11-m/article19848490.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY