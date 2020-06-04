Standing committee to be elected on June 29

As the term of the present GHMC standing committee is going to end, fresh notification for election of new standing committee will be issued on Friday, GHMC commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar said in a press statement on Thursday.

Nominations for election of 15 members will be accepted by additional commissioner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all working days between June 10 and 18.

The nomination details would be declared on June 19, and the nominations scrutinised the next day, before declaration of the valid ones among them. Nominations may be withdrawn up to 3 p.m. on June 23, while polling would be conducted between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 29 at GHMC headquarters. Results declared the same day.