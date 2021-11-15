Standing Committee members declared without contest

Fifteen GHMC corporators who filed nominations for election to the Standing Committee have been declared winners by the GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar on Monday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

The candidates have been declared victorious without any contest, as the number of candidates who filed valid nominations equalled the number of required strength for the standing committee, the Commissioner said, citing the rule book.

The declared members are Kurma Hemalatha, Devender Reddy Pannala, Parveen Sultana, Y.Prem Kumar, Batha Jabeen, Mahapara, Mandagiri Swamy, Mandadi Srinivasa Rao, Mirza Mustafa Baig, Mohammed Abdul Salam Shahid, Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin, Ravula Seshagiri, C.N.Reddy, E.Vijay Kumar Goud, and Samala Hema.

Though 18 nominations were filed, three of them were withdrawn on Monday, paving the way for uncontested election.

Only corporators from TRS and MIM parties filed the nominations, with candidates from other opposition parties refraining from the election.