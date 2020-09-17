Standing committee meeting okays many proposals

GHMC Standing Committee has, during its meeting on Thursday, accorded approval to a proposal raising the cost estimate for construction of RCC box drain and approach roads at the Road Under Bridge (RUB) between Yakutpura and Uppuguda railway stations.

The cost which was capped previously at ₹4.45 crore has been raised to ₹6.55 crore through the fresh approval. A proposal to build the Yousufguda Circle office after demolition of an existing GHMC community hall beside the old ward office too got nod from the standing committee. Besides, proposals were also approved, to hand over maintenance of the central median and traffic island between IIIT junction and Radisson Hotel, and the traffic island between Hitech arch and HICC main gate, to a private hospital under the corporate social responsibility.

Proposals to extend services of 250 site engineers in the Engineering wing recruited on outsourcing basis through NAC, by one more year have received stamp of approval.