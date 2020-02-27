Standing Committee clears new traffic signals at 155 locations

HYDERABAD

27 February 2020 20:12 IST

98 pelican signals for facilitating pedestrian crossing also approved

The GHMC Standing Committee, at its meeting on Thursday, cleared proposals pertaining to installation of traffic signals at new junctions, and operation and maintenance of the existing signals.

The committee approved the proposal to establish signalling system at 155 new junctions, apart from 221 existing junctions. Another proposal was cleared to outsource the operation and maintenance of the existing signalling systems for the next three years from March, 2020.

Operation and maintenance of the signals is being handled by Bangalore-based Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Another important proposal that received the stamp of approval is for establishment of 98 new pelican signals for facilitating pedestrian crossings on busy roads. All the three proposals together were estimated to cost close to ₹60 lakh.

The standing committee also gave its nod for two proposals for property acquisition, respectively for development of T junction in Madhapur, and for a slip road in Gachibowli.

Another proposal to extend the pilot project for sanitation at major tourist locations, including Charminar, Salarjung Museum, Mecca Masjid, and Secunderabad Railway Station was extended by two months. The corporation awarded maintenance of sanitation around these locations to a private agency on pilot basis.

Removal of weed from certain lakes in Serilingampally, extension of the services of sweeping machines up to August 14, 2021, and storm water drainage between Bharat Nagar and Pragathi Nagar and RTC Colony to Moulali with an expenditure of ₹2.1 crore were other proposals which received the nod.