Hyderabad

Standalone theatres can collect parking charges

Government has on Tuesday issued orders allowing the standalone cinema theatres to charge fee for vehicle parking in their premises.

Through the fresh orders, the government has amended its earlier order regulating parking fee in commercial establishments, malls and multiplexes so that the visitors to these establishments did not have to pay fee upon producing purchase proof.

However, it has come to the notice of the government that a lot of vehicles which belonged to other than cinema-goers were being parked in the standalone movie theatres, prompting the fresh orders.


