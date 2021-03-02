Stalker stabs techie, nabbed

hyderabad

02 March 2021 23:35 IST

A youth attacked a 29-year-old woman in Hydershakote on Tuesday evening.

Narsingi police, who are investigating the case, said the attack was reported around 8 p.m. near the victim’s house. The accused, Salman (29), who works as a hairdresser, went to the woman’s house and waited for her to come out. When she emerged, he stabbed her with a knife. The victim was rushed to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition is said to be stable.

Police formed teams and nabbed the accused. A case has been booked against and probe is under way.

