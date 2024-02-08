Stalker stabs 21-year-old woman to death in Telangana

February 08, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - NIRMAL

A 21-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her stalker in Khanapur town of Telangana’s Nirmal district late on Thursday afternoon. Her sister-in-law and the latter’s three-year-old son sustained injuries in the attack.

According to sources, the victim, identified as S. Alekya of Ambedkarnagar in Khanapur, was returning home with her sister-in-law and her nephew from a tailor’s shop when the accused, identified as Srikanth, waylaid her on the main road and repeatedly stabbed her with a knife, killing her on the spot.

He allegedly attacked Alekya’s sister-in-law when she tried to save her. The woman and her three-year-old son suffered injuries in the attack. They were rushed to a local hospital. The condition of the duo was said to be stable.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused had been stalking the victim for a while in a suspected ‘one-sided love affair’, but she had rejected his advances. He stabbed her to death after learning that her marriage had been fixed with another youth, according to sources.

The Khanapur police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused, who is on the run.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.