Stalemate over shifting of KRMB office continues

Andhra Pradesh says it would be moved to Vizag, Telangana says “no”

The stalemate over shifting of the office of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to Andhra Pradesh continues further with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the two members States, sticking to their stand for and against taking the office to Visakhapatnam and the river board yet to take a decision.

Although the issue did not figure in the three-member committee meeting of the board held here on Friday to take a decision on allocating water to meet irrigation and drinking needs of the two States till March-end, the matter has come back to limelight following the remarks of Engineer-in-Chief of AP C. Narayana Reddy reiterating that there were no second thoughts on moving the board office to Visakhapatnam as decided by the government already. Speaking after the three-member committee meeting, he said: “The office of KRMB is bound to be shifted to Visakhapatnam and there’s no scope for any change in the decision.”

When pointed out about Telangana’s opposition to shifting the board office outside the basin (Krishna Basin), Mr. Reddy shot back as to where was the Godavari (GRMB) office now.

“GRMB office is not in the Godavari Basin now and we have no objection to it”, he said. The AP ENC said locating the KRMB, which is to be located in AP as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, was an internal matter of the AP government and they had taken the decision to locate in Visakhapatnam, which he said was the best and largest city in AP.

“The office could be located in Delhi too as it’s only an administrative arrangement and no stakeholder should have any objection to it,” he felt.

Water allocation

Meanwhile, a decision on the allocation water to the two States for needs till March-end could not be taken at the meeting following the insistence of Telangana that water should be drawn below 810 feet level Srisailam and below 520 ft in Nagarjunasagar before March-end. Telangana and AP have already submitted their indents seeking 82.9 tmc ft and 108.5 tmc ft water, respectively.

However, officials of AP were told to give fresh indent below 95 tmc ft keeping in mind the restrictions on water drawal level so that a decision could be taken.

The proposal of Telangana for carry over of water not utilised in an allotted year to the next water year and the AP’s proposal for not taking into account the water drawn during the flood period were also discussed at the meeting. AP objected to carrying over proposal stating that it was not possible as the storage capacity of common reservoirs was fixed.

It was agreed to look into water losses under Nagarjunsagar Left Canal by handing over the task to a sub-committee. Nagarjunsagar Chief Engineer V. Narsimha represented Telangana at the meeting chaired by Member-Secretary of the board D.M. Raipure.