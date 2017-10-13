Stakeholder opinion to be sought on zonal system reforms

The high power committee constituted to study the State’s proposals for amendments to the Presidential Order governing the zonal system in education and employment consequent on the formation of Telangana has decided to take the views of teachers and employees unions on the issue.

The committee had been constituted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao after the reorganisation of districts. It has been mandated to study the scope for changes in the zonal system, definition of local status in the light of constitution of 31 new districts as also the scope for improving the existing rules in the zonal system. The committee had been asked to study the issue threadbare including the legal aspects and submit its recommendations to the Government.

The committee’s first meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari and attended by ministers Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and T. Harish Rao, Chief Secretary S.P. Singh and senior officials was held at Secretariat on Friday. The meeting deliberated on the changes that should be made in the presidential orders which impact the local reservations in State, multi-zonal and zonal posts.

Mr. Srihari said it was a preliminary meeting aimed at eliciting views of senior officials on the division of posts in different cadres. The committee had decided to meet against on October 21 to consider more issues relating to the zonal system, he said.