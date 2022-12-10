Stage set for TiE Global Summit from Dec. 12

December 10, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The stage is all set for TiE Global Summit 2022, the next edition of The Indus Entrepreneurs’ annual flagship event focused on entrepreneurship, in the city from December 12.

With 2,500 delegates, more than 550 TiE charter members from across 17 countries, over 150 speakers and scores of investors expected to participate, the organisers said that the event will emerge as the largest, thus far of the series.

The last time Hyderabad got to host the summit, in 2020, it could only be conducted virtually amid a raging pandemic. The upcoming edition will thus be a much-awaited in-person event.

“We are delighted to welcome the trailblazing phenomenon that TiE Global Summit is. Backed by the impact created, TiE has cemented its position as a catalyst for the development of international entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Murali Bukkapatnam, vice-chairman of TiE Global and co-chair of TiE Global Summit 2022.

From mentor sessions, investor sessions, incubator showcases, fire side chats, the summit has lots to offer, he said. It will serve as a platform to over 6,000 formal investor interactions. More than 300 start-ups are expected at the summit.

As many as eight master classes will be conducted on different topics by those who have gone on to build successful start-ups.

Awards under six categories as well as prestigious TiE Global Entrepreneur Award are to presented at the summit. The TiE University and TiE Woman finals will be among the highlights of the summit, with the former set to feature 43 university teams, including six from the U.S.

A total of 39 women entrepreneurs will be participating in the semi-finals of TiE Women Global Pitch Competition. Six of these start-ups will be shortlisted, who will further perform a live pitch at the finals. TiE will provide $100,000 dollars to the winner, the organisers said in a release.

In an updated programme invite on Saturday, the organisers said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao are scheduled to participate in the inaugural session of the summit on Monday evening.