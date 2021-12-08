Stage set for MLC polls in Karimnagar tomorrow

As many as 10 candidates in the fray from Karimnagar LAC

All necessary arrangements have been made at the eight polling stations set up in old undivided Karimnagar district for the ensuing Legislative Council election for the Karimnagar Local Authorities Constituency (LAC) scheduled to be held on December 10.

The biennial election for two MLC seats under the Karimnagar LAC is scheduled to be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

The authorities have given special focus to strict implementation of COVID-19 safety precautions at all polling stations.

As many as 1,324 voters, including MPTCs, ZPTCs, municipal councillors and corporators, will exercise their franchise in Friday’s election. As many as 10 candidates are in the fray from Karimnagar LAC.

Meanwhile, Sircilla-Rajanna Collector Anuraag Jayanti on Wednesday visited the Zilla Parishad office, the designated polling station, in Sircilla town and reviewed the arrangements for Council election to the Karimnagar LAC. Superintendent of Police B.K. Rahul Hegde and others were present.