Stage set for launch of Telangana police’s command control centre 

Integrates functions of various police wings and departments

The Integrated Command and Control Centre of Telangana Police illuminated on the eve of its inauguration, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Integrates functions of various police wings and departments

The Telangana police’s Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) is all set for inauguration on Thursday. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will join senior police officers of the State in opening the mammoth multi-agency operations centre.

An iconic landmark and centre of excellence for some, surveillance behemoth and the nerve centre of predictive policing for others, the ICCC was conceptualised as part of modernisation of police force following Telangana’s formation.

In November 2015, Mr Chandrasekhar Rao had laid the foundation for the centre, whose initial estimated budget was ₹300 crore. The construction was assigned to Shapoorji Pallonji Group while the technology consultation and digital solutions were delivered by L&T Infotech and other multi-national groups.

Telangana Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy, who is known for advocating the potential of technology in policing, earlier said the ICCC was a network of command centres: “A CCTV on a street linked to the police station, which is integrated to the commissionerate and then the ICCC. Monitoring any situation anywhere in the State and guiding for action is possible from the centre.”

A ‘centre of excellence’, it is unique as it integrates functions of various police wings and departments, and their back-end technologies, at the technology fusion centre set up over 15 floors of Tower B. Three floors of Tower-E are dedicated to the command control and data centre. The new address of the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate will be Tower A, comprising 20 floors. All its operations will be transferred and carried out from there shortly.

Towers C and D are equipped with media and training centre and a three-level auditorium to seat 480 people.

Are visitors allowed?

Visitors can access the Telangana police museum, a 360-degree viewing gallery located on the 14th and 15th floors, with an entry ticket. A collection of memories, the museum celebrates Telangana’s everyday policing.

A green structure

With a built-up area of 4.26 lakh square feet and additional parking for 600 four-wheelers and 350 two-wheelers, the entire structure is a ‘green building’, say officials.

Following sustainable construction practices, such as no use of wood, a façade made entirely with glass to allow natural light and reduce energy consumption by 50%, the ICCC also generates 0.5 MW energy through its solar panels. About 35% of the total land is marked for plantation and the facility is also equipped with an environment-friendly sewage treatment plant.

A helipad on one of the towers for emergency operations is the icing on the top.