Stage set for Intermediate exams starting tomorrow

The stage is all set for the commencement of intermediate examinations from Wednesday.

Over 9.65 lakh students, including 4.83 lakh girls, are expected to appear for the examination that would be held till March 18.

The examinations would be held in 1,339 centres, including 543 government institutions, manned by equal number of chief superintendents, while 26,964 invigilators would monitor the proceedings during the examinations.

The Education Department officials said that all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examinations have been made.

They wanted the students to be in the examination centres at 8.45 a.m., 15 minutes before the scheduled time for the start of the examination at 9 a.m., and a grace period of 15 minutes would be given. But those arriving even one minute beyond the stipulated time would not be allowed inside.

Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy, accompanied by department’s special chief secretary Chitra Ramachandran and senior officials, said special buses are being deployed to carry the students to and from the examination centres.

Students can identify the location of their respective centres through centre location application that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Managements of the colleges where examinations are being held have been asked to make all arrangements for the convenience of students.

Stringent action would be initiated against managements of institutions in case students are made to sit on the floor to write the examination.

Students could download their hall tickets from the Board of Intermediate Education’s website tsbie.cgg.gov.in and instructions had been issued to all chief superintendents to allow students carrying the downloaded hall tickets even if they do not have signature of the respective principals. Students can also lodge complaints on online grievance redressal system BIGRS - bigrs.telangana.gov.in

Students would not be allowed to carry any electronic gadgets inside the examination centre. Officials on duty at the centres would also not be allowed to carry their mobile phones with them. In addition to a control room - telephone no: 040-24600110 - at the Board of Intermediate Education, the department had set up committees at different levels to monitor the proceedings and ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

Flying squads comprising officials of Education, Revenue and Police had been constituted to check malpractices and sitting squads would also be positioned in different centres.

Officials concerned had been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the examination centres while the Health Department has been asked to station medical personnel like ANM/staff nurse at the centres in case of medical emergencies.

The officials also prescribed several dos and don’ts for students, including the manner in which they should fill up the OMR sheets, and they were cautioned against writing anything on the question papers or hall tickets.