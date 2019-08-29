Stage set for full-fledged functioning of new Secretariat

The stage is finally being set for enabling full-fledged functioning of the Secretariat that is being shifted to the new premises, Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Bhavan, located nearby.

The Information Technology Department officials have completed the networking of major portion of the building and put in place video-conferencing facility. In addition, steps to provide internet connectivity to the departments shifting to the new premises have been taken. The internet connection to the BRKR Bhavan has been enabled as “stop-gap” arrangement through the BSNL home range broadband connection and has been trial tested successfully for the last two days.

“We have made stop-gap arrangements. We have put in place a mechanism to provide internet facility to the departments as and when they move to the new premises,” a senior official said.

Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi held a meeting, the first after he shifted his office to the new premises, with a delegation from Adobe in the new premises on Wednesday.

While the video conference facility is operational in the Chief Secretary’s chamber at present, the officials concerned are planning to set up similar facility in the mini conference hall located on the premises so that officials of different departments can participate in the interactive meetings and waiting for a formal approval from the government in this regard.

Senior officials said temporary arrangements have been made in the BRKR Bhavan as setting up of local area network (LAN) connectivity will take at least two months. A request has already been forwarded to the government seeking sanction of little over ₹ 15 crore for setting up the LAN for enabling high-speed connectivity on the lines of the existing one in the Secretariat.

Officials told The Hindu that a new LAN system has been proposed as the existing system in the secretariat was more than decade old system and it could not be relocated to the new premises. “All that we can do is salvage whatever equipment, including the cable network, we can from the legacy system,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Bhavan located at Begumpet is being spruced up for accommodating the Chief Minister’s Office. The third floor of the HMR building is expected to accommodate offices of senior officials of the CMO and their supporting staff while the fourth floor will have the Chief Minister’s chambers.