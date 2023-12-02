ADVERTISEMENT

Stage set for counting, all eyes on Karimnagar, Telangana’s political nerve centre

December 02, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Counting will be taken up at SRR Government Arts and Science College for elections to Karimnagar, Manakondur, Huzurabad and Choppadandi Assembly segments

The Hindu Bureau

The electoral fortunes of Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar, BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, Congress candidate Purumalla Srinivas besides 25 other contestants in the race from the keenly watched Karimnagar Assembly constituency will be known after counting of ballots on Sunday.

Elaborate arrangements are in place at SRR Government Arts and Science College, the designated counting centre, for the counting of votes polled in the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections, scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The counting of votes polled in four Assembly constituencies — Karimnagar, Manakondur, Huzurabad and Choppadandi — will be held in SRR Government College.

Collector and District Election Officer Pamela Satpathy reviewed the arrangements for counting of votes Assembly segment-wise with the district officials at SRR College here on Saturday evening.

Foolproof arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of counting of votes of other Assembly constituencies at the respective designated counting centres in the old undivided Karimnagar district and elsewhere in the State.

