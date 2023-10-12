Staffing firm’s recruitment delivery centre opened

October 12, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Specialist staffing firm Xpheno launched a recruitment delivery centre in Hyderabad.

The 150-seater facility will service its specialist staffing and executive search businesses in Hyderabad and rest of India, the company said following inauguration of the RDC on Tuesday by Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“MNCs exploring to set up tech centres in India are particular about the skill, speed, scale and price matrix of Indian cities. Hyderabad has become a winning proposition on all these parameters and it has accelerated our decision to set up the RDC here,” said Kamal Karanth, co-founder.

Xpheno Workforce Research Report, which was launched on the occasion, said Telangana is one of seven States in the country that has a net-positive flow of talent, absorbing more talent than it loses to other geographies. Over 16 lakh job seekers from other States have stated Telangana as a preference for relocation. A million of this talent comes from other megacities.

“Telangana has very strong inbound and outbound talent corridors with all major talent States and their megacities. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra are the top States which have strong 2-way talent movements”, co-founder Anil Ethanur said.

