Staff trapped with bogus fitment: Uttam

‘Interim relief was not announced even three years after formation of PRC’

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday termed the 29% fitment to employees bogus and a trap by the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to deceive the employees yet again.

Speaking to the party workers and leaders live on social media platforms on Friday, he said the Chief Minister did not announce Interim Relief even after three years of formation of Pay Revision Commission and took no action even a month after the submission of the PRC report. However, in view of elections, he held a secret meeting with union leaders and leaked information that 29% fitment would be announced after MLC elections. He warned that if employees trust KCR and vote for TRS in MLC elections then they would not get even 29% fitment once the elections are over. Employees can make their voice heard strongly and put pressure on the government by electing the Congress candidates only. Mr. Reddy expressed confidence that the Congress candidates Sabavath Ramulu Naik and G. Chinna Reddy would get elected as MLCs from the Graduates' constituencies of Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Hyderabad-Rangareddy- Mahabubnagar respectively with a comfortable majority.

The TPCC chief alleged that KCR realised that TRS would lose from both constituencies and took refuge behind the same unions, associations and NGOs to whom he never gave importance. He said Minister K. T. Rama Rao and other TRS leaders literally begged before the union leaders seeking their support while making tall promises reflecting their desperation.

The Congress chief questioned the Chief Minister using the picture of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, a leader who lived and died as a Congressman, while seeking votes. Such fear of CM itself is a victory of the Congress, he said.

Attacking the BJP, Mr. Reddy said that it could not face voters due to its guilt for neglecting Telangana for the last seven years. Not a single assurance of the AP Reorganisation Act including Railway Coach Factory at Kazipet, Bayyaram Steel Plant, AIIMS at Bibinagar and a Tribal University was honoured. The BJP govt also shelved the ITIR, sanctioned by the UPA government.

He said Ramulu Naik, candidate from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda, had played an active role in statehood movement and said no party had ever nominated a Dalit or tribal as its candidate from Graduates' constituency except the Congress. Similarly, G. Chinna Reddy, the candidate from Hyderabad-Rangareddy- Mahabubnagar constituency, is known for his honesty, integrity and clean record.