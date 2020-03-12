Staff for ICUs to be recruited soon: Eatala

The State government will soon start the process for recruiting the required number of nurses and technical staff for effective maintenance of intensive care units set up in different parts of the State.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said the government had resolved to ensure effective healthcare service delivery from the existing hospitals before taking up works on their expansion. He was responding to the requests made by members for enhancement of beds in the ICUs and upgradation of hospitals in their respective districts when the issue came up during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

“The government’s focus will be on strengthening the existing hospitals so that they deliver services more effectively to the needy,” he said. Accordingly, it was decided to put in place necessary infrastructure and facilities in these hospitals and avoid scope for any inconvenience to patients.

The government had set up 22 ICUs in government hospitals since the formation of the State with a one-time expenditure of ₹ 41.12 crore. Of these, six ICUs were set up in tertiary care hospitals at a cost of ₹ 14.4 crore and the remaining 16 ICUs were set up in secondary care hospitals spending ₹ 26.72 crore. The Minister asserted that the government would concentrate on setting up new centres in the areas that had not been covered so far and then take up expansion of the existing hospitals.

To another question, the Minister said 45 dialysis centres were functioning in different parts of the State and 20 of these had been set up in the district hospitals under the control of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. These centres were established on public private partnership mode and funds for were provided on package under Arogyasri.