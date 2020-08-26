Staff crunch hits COVID care

CLP leader highlights glaring vacancies at Bhadrachalam area hospital

The area hospital in Telangana’s tribal heartland of Bhadrachalam continues to grapple with severe shortage of staff with as many as 47 doctor posts of the total sanctioned strength of 65 remaining vacant amid the unprecedented public health emergency triggered by the scourge of COVID-19, alleged Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Mr Vikramarka, along with Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah and Mulugu MLA Seethakka, visited the hospital on Wednesday, marking the beginning of the 11-day tour of State-run hospitals in various parts of Telangana to take stock of the facilities available to COVID-19 patients.

Clad in PPE, the Congress MLAs interacted with the patients and the hospital staff during their visit to the healthcare facility in Bhadrachalam. Raising serious concerns over the staff crunch at the hospital, Mr Vikramarka lambasted the State government for its alleged indifference towards filling up vacancies of doctors and nurses in the area hospital.

All the sanctioned posts of 16 civil surgeon specialists and eight deputy civil surgeons are lying vacant, he alleged, pointing out that only 17 assistant civil surgeons are available at present as against the sanctioned strength of 36.

This apart, the hospital is facing severe shortage of support staff. A staggering number of 45 staff nurse posts have remained unfilled for long, against the sanctioned strength of 53, he said, adding that more than half of the sanctioned posts of lab technicians, radiographers and the ANMs are lying vacant.

“The State government left the existing doctors and other staff of the hospital overburdened and deprived the needy of the services of specialist doctors in this pandemic situation,” he flayed.

He charged the State government with failing to fill up the large-scale vacancies of doctors and other support staff in the State-run hospitals despite being forewarned about the threat of pandemic by the Congress in the last Assembly sessions and on other forums. Those at the helm should fill up the vacancies in government hospitals to ward off further trouble.

The COVID-19 testing and treatment services should be bolstered to check the spread of the virus, which has already claimed the lives of several people including former Bhadrachalam MLA Sunnam Rajaiah and deputy DM&HO G. Naresh Kumar in the district, he said.

He further demanded that COVID-19 treatment be included in the Rajiv Aarogyasri health scheme and financial assistance be extended to poor victims.