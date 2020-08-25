In this church they say Ameen

St Luke’s in Hyderabad, dating back to 1905, is South India’s only Hindustani church, with an Urdu and Hindi service

In Chirag Ali lane in Abids, Hyderabad, is a church that is not known to many; you could easily miss it on the way to the famed Jagdish market lane.

The white structure, which dates back to 1905, is probably the only Hindustani church in South India that conducts its service in Urdu and Hindi. The church was earlier known as the Norman Miller Memorial Chapel. On September 27, 1947, it was brought under the Church of South India (CSI) Trust Association, and renamed St Luke’s Hindustani church.

The church stands on one-acre of land, which was gifted by the Nizam to missionaries who requested him for land to construct a place of worship. They constructed the St. Luke’s church specifically for the local Muslim converts.

According to Reverend K S Herald Christian, “When the missionaries reached Hyderabad, they had to learn Urdu, the local language at the time. During the then Nizam Mahbub Ali Khan’s rule, Urdu was the first language and everyone, irrespective of their religion or native language, had to learn Urdu.”

He adds, “This compelled the missionaries to learn to read, write and speak Urdu. Having learnt the language and used it, they began conducting their services in Urdu as well.”

Inside the church, the names of pastors are written in Urdu. Another indication of the influence is the Urdu Bible at the church.

Rev. Herald says, “Services in the church are in a mix of Urdu and Hindi. The 35 families who come here for the Service are Hindi-speaking people. Earlier the members of the church mostly comprised locals who had converted to Christianity long back.”

He concludes, “Those families are either no more or have migrated to different places. Members of the church these days are mostly people who can follow only Hindi.”